Mad Ants come up short despite second half rally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – The Mad Ants dropped their second straight game in a 124-122 contest at the Grand Rapids Gold.

Gabe York hit a game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds left, but Stephen Domingo fouled Grand Rapids’ Pete Cornelie on the ensuing possession. Cornelie hit both of his free throws to put the Gold in front for good.

Nate Hinton led the Mad Ants with 31 points on Saturday, with newcomer Andrew Rousey scoring 23. York, Justin Anderson, Walt Lemon, Jr. and D.J. Johnson also finished in double figures.

The Mad Ants play their next two games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, starting with a home matchup against the Maine Celtics on Tuesday.