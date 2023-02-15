INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fort Wayne earned their second straight win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, topping College Park 141-135 on Wednesday afternoon.

Trevelin Queen flirted with a triple double, scoring a game high 34 points to go with nine assists and nine rebounds in the Fort Wayne win, his second straight game of 34 or more points off the bench for the Mad Ants. The Mad Ants tallied 38 assists as a team in the win.

Jermaine Samuels Jr. kickstarted things for Fort Wayne, scoring their first five points but College Park answered, holding the Mad Ants to 1-of-10 shooting from three-point range in the opening quarter. Brandon Williams got the Skyhawks started with nine first quarter points, pushing them to a 29-25 lead at the first quarter break. Fort Wayne used a late second quarter run to tie the game at 63 heading into the halftime break with Tevin Brown knocking down to timely three pointers for the Mad Ants.

Fort Wayne outscored College Park by 15 points in the third quarter to lead 101-86 at the final break. Queen scored 12 points of his own in the quarter on 5-of-5 shooting.

In the fourth quarter, College Park pushed the pace of the game, going into a full court press that helped force eight Mad Ant turnovers in the quarter, led by three steals from Langston Galloway. The press helped the Skyhawks rally against a Mad Ant lead that had grown to as many as 20 points. The Mad Ants stopped them from coming all of the way back however as Brown scored 14 points in the fourth and Queen had 10 to help Fort Wayne stave off the comeback attempt.

Behind Queen, Fort Wayne put five other scorers in double figure scoring. Tevin Brown posted a career best 26 points with seven rebounds, Jermaine Samuels Jr. scored 26 points with 10 rebounds, David Stockton had 15 points and 15 assists, Justin Anderson scored 15 and Gabe York added 14 in the win.

College Park was led by Tyrese Martin’s 34 points and 11 rebounds, Langston Galloway added 24 points, Brandon Williams scored 23 and Tyson Etienne scored 21.