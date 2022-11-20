FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants looked well-rested in their first game in over a week. Fort Wayne rolled past the Cleveland Charge in a 122-93 at Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

Leading the Mad Ants was Terry Taylor, who was assigned to Fort Wayne from the Indiana Pacers earlier on Sunday. Taylor dropped a team-high 29 points. Kendall Brown and Eli Brooks finished second on the team with 14 points apiece. Bennie Boatwright, Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Justin Anderson also finished in double figures.

The win also snaps a 2-game losing skid and improves Fort Wayne’s record to 3 in the NBA G League Showcase Cup portion of the season.

The Mad Ants and Cleveland are set for a rematch on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 11 a.m. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.