Mad Ants cap off showcase with a win over the Vipers

LAS VEGAS– The Fort Wayne Mad Ants (8-10) defeated the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (5-14), 117-105, in the final game of the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase.

On assignment from the Indiana Pacers, forward Alize Johnson led Fort Wayne with a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds. Reserves Ike Nwamu and Stephan Hicks added 11 and 16 points, respectively. Guard Walt Lemon, Jr. tallied a game-high 20 points in 35 minutes. Overall, the Mad Ants had five players score in double-figures. With the victory, Fort Wayne improves to 8-10 on the season.

In control for most of the game, the Mad Ants led by as many as 19 points. The game featured five lead changes and six ties.

Rio Grande Valley was paced by Houston Rockets assignee Isaiah Hartenstein with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes. Rockets two-way player Chris Clemons supplied 19 points and five assists in 24 minutes off the bench. With tonight’s loss, the Vipers fall to 5-14 on the season.

Fort Wayne finished the Showcase 2-0 and will host the Grand Rapids Drive on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. ET. Rio Grande Valley also finished 1-1 and will visit Iowa on Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Both games can be seen on NBAGLeague.com.