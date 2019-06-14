Mad Ants camp drawing near

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re right at six weeks away from the start of Mad Ants Basketball Camp that runs July 29 through August 2 at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Camp is for all kids ages 6-13.

Info is located here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ron-howard-basketball-camp-tickets-61522798346

Camp includes:

Lunch Daily

Instruction led by Ron Howard, the all-time leading scorer in Mad Ants franchise history.

Camp T-shirt

Camp Basketball

1 FREE TICKET TO THE 2019-2020 MAD ANTS HOME OPENER FOR EACH CAMPER

$200.00 for the week. (Online processing fees do apply, contact the Mad Ants at 260-222-7945 to avoid processing fees)

$150.00 when registering siblings.



For more information, contact the Mad Ants at qjackson@ftwaynemadants.com or to order over the phone and avoid online processing fees call 260-222-7945. Thank you!