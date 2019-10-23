Mad Ants bring in NBA G League president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Pacers Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Peter Dinwiddie headlined the Fort Wayne Mad Ants “Breakfast, Basketball, and Buidling” event on Tuesday morning at War Memorial Coliseum.

Abdur-Rahim spoke with WANE about the league’s new free throw rule, the Mad Ants fit in the G League ecosystem, and the possible infusion of high school players straight into the G League.

Dinwiddie spoke about the Pacers-Mad Ants affiliation dynamic among many other topics.

Mad Ants team president Tim Bawmann also spoke with WANE TV about the upcoming season. The annual NBA G League draft is set for Saturday. The Ants open camp this coming Monday with the opener set for November 8 at the Coliseum against Lakeland.