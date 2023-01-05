GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – Five Mad Ants finished in double figures to help Fort Wayne cruise to a 129-108 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Trevelin Queen led Fort Wayne in scoring with 27 points, including five rebounds, an assist and a steal. Justin Anderson poured in 23 points, along with five rebounds and seven assists.

Isaiah Jackson, who is on assignment from the Pacers, finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds. Gabe York and David Stockton rounded out the double-digit scorers with 21 and 16 points, respectively.

Fort Wayne returns to Memorial Coliseum to host the Cleveland Charge on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m.