COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WANE) – The Mad Ants used a strong second half to knock off the College Park Skyhawks on Saturday night.

After trailing at the end of the half, 63-62, Fort Wayne outscored College Park, 50-34 in the second half.

The win was also against former Mad Ants’ head coach Steve Gansey, who coached the team for six seasons.

Justin Anderson led the Mad Ants with 35 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Four other Mad Ants players scored in double figures on Saturday.

Fort Wayne will face the Skyhawks at College Park again on Monday.