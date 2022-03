FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second day in a row the Mad Ants bested Long Island, as Fort Wayne topped the Nets 100-80 on Monday night at War Memorial Coliseum in front of 1,287 people.

Seven Mad Ants scored in double figures, led by Gabe York with 20. Jordan Bell added a double-double with 11 point and 12 boards.

The Mad Ants are back in action when they host the Motor City Drive at 11 a.m. on Thursday.