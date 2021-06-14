Mad Ants announce priority home dates for upcoming season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today the first set of priority home games for the 2021-2022 season. The 15th Anniversary season of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants will feature home games and scheduled promotions on the following dates:

November 6 – Mad Ants First Home Game. The Mad Ants return to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for the first time in 608 days with a special ‘White Out’ as we tip off the 15th Anniversary Season. All fans will receive a complimentary 15th anniversary t-shirt courtesy of Lutheran Health Network/OPS. Special theme jerseys will be worn commemorating the team’s history with auction proceeds going to Associated Churches of Fort Wayne.

January 1 – A New Year’s Day matinee and college football celebration.

March 6 – Grateful Dead Night – Special theme jersey sponsored by Sweetwater Sound with auction proceeds going to Easter Seals of Allen County.

March 12 – Hoops & Heroes – A Mad Ants salute to our frontline workers and first responders who have made so many sacrifices during COVID19.

March 20 – Space Jam theme jersey and youth Basketball Day. Auction proceeds to benefit the Mad Anthony Children’s Hope House.

March 24 – Education Day. Special 11 a.m. tip celebrating teachers and students from Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio.

Additional home games will be added and ticket information made available when the full season schedule is released later this summer.

