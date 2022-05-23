FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, announced today the first set of home game dates for the 2022-2023 NBA G League season. All six of these games will be played at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The release of these dates comes with the announcement of the team’s Let Them Known campaign for next season.

During the Mad Ants 16th season in 2022-2023, the team will strive to engage and educate the community of Northeast Indiana, and beyond, about all things Mad Ants including our on-court successes, as well as those within the community and NBA G League. ‘Let Them Know’ is a campaign all about continuing to inform everyone about the strengths of Mad Ants basketball as one of the longest running franchises in the NBA G League.

The priority home game dates for the 2022-2023 season are below:

Saturday, November 5 – Mad Ants Opening Night will also serve as a Military Appreciation Night and one our Pizza Hut Family Nights. Our Pizza Hut Family Nights offer a package of your ticket, a medium three topping pizza at a participating Pizza Hut location, and a special Mad Ants branded prize. The first 1,000 fans at the door will receive a clear Mad Ants tote bag. The night will also feature a special national halftime act to be named at a later date.

Friday, November 25 – Let Them Know about the 260 as we celebrate the 11 counties in Northeast Indiana that make up the 260 area code. This Pizza Hut Family Night will feature a special jersey worn by the players that fans will have the opportunity to bid on and win the jersey of their favorite player. The night will feature a new kind of Gold Out with rally towels on every seat.

Saturday, December 3 – Marvel and Princess Night invades the Coliseum as the Mad Ants wear special Black Panther themed jerseys and the team gives away limited-edition comic books and tiaras to fans in attendance. The night will also afford some fans the chance to participate in a pre-game meet and greet and dinner.

Sunday, February 12 – Youth Sports Night with the Mad Ants as the first 500 children age 12 or younger at the door will receive a special Mad Ants youth basketball jersey. Another Pizza Hut Family Night will be lined up where you can take advantage of our family night deal. Things start before the game though as we host a special Sports Memorabilia Show earlier in the day at the Memorial Coliseum, start time TBD.

Saturday, March 11 – We celebrate the fans and the Mad Ant himself with a dual Fan Appreciation Night and Mad Ant Birthday Party event. The first 1,000 fans through the door will receive bobblehead of 2022 All-NBA G League First Team player Justin Anderson. Once again, this will be a Pizza Hut Family Night and there will be mascots galore. Come out and see who all shows up to hang out with Mad Ant for his birthday party!

In addition to those dates, the Mad Ants will hold the annual Education Day game on Thursday, March 9 with an 11 a.m. tip.

Mini-plan ticket packages for our five priority dates (excluding the Education Day game) will go on sale June 17. Check out ftwaynemadants.com in June for more information on ticket packages.

Additional home games will be added and ticket information made available when the full season schedule is released later this summer. All promotions and giveaways are subject to change.