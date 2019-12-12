Mad Ants add veteran Moore to roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today they have acquired forward Ben Moore.

He last played for Galatasaray Doğa Sigorta in Turkey and will wear No. 26 beginning Friday night.

In four games with Fort Wayne during the 2018-19 season, Moore averaged 20.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game with Fort Wayne.

The third-year forward from SMU was signed by the San Antonio Spurs to a two-way contract following his four-game stint with Fort Wayne.

Moore played 43 games and made 10 starts for the Mad Ants during the 2017-18 season and averaged 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 27.9 minutes per game.

On Jan. 12, 2018, Moore’s contract was converted to a two-way deal with the Pacers and made his NBA debut on Jan. 24 against Phoenix.

Fort Wayne hosts Erie on Friday and Saturday night at the Coliseum. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

About the Fort Wayne Mad Ants

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, are owned and operated by Pacers Sports & Entertainment. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ftwaynemadants.com or call 260-469-HOOP. Follow the Mad Ants on Twitter (@TheMadAnts), Facebook (/themadants) or Instagram (@fortwaynemadants).

About the NBA G League

The NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, trainers and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 28 teams with direct affiliations with NBA franchises for the 2019-20 season, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Fifty-two percent of all NBA players at the end of the 2018-19 season boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’s connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.