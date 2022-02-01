Mad Ants add two home games in March

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today that the team will add two games in March to be played at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

The Mad Ants will host the Windy City Bulls on March 8 at 7 p.m. eastern and the Long Island Nets on March 21, also scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff. These games will replace previously postponed January 1 and January 2 games scheduled for the Coliseum.

Additional information on possible corresponding promotions for March 8 and 21 is TBD.

Last week, the NBA G League announced updates to the 2021-22 season including rescheduling three total games that were postponed during December 27 through January 4’s temporary stoppage of play. Due to the unique challenges of commercial travel and NBA G League arena availability, 49 games scheduled during that window will not be played. The NBA G League delayed the start of its 2021-22 regular season to give teams an opportunity to safely return players to market after the holiday break to replenish their rosters following NBA Call-Ups.

An additional six games, including Fort Wayne’s, have been added to the 2021-22 regular seasons schedule. The Mad Ants will play 34 total games as part of the regular season. Previously postponed December 27 and December 30 games scheduled for Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will not be made up or replaced.

