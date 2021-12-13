Mad Ants add Hicks to roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced Monday that the team has acquired Stephan Hicks.

Hicks last played for BC Samara of the Russian Basketball Super League 1.

A household name for Fort Wayne Mad Ant fans, Hicks first played for the organization during the 2015-2016 season. He continued on with the organization through the pandemic shortened 2019-20 season with a stop with the Formosa Taishin Dreamers in Taiwan during the 2020-2021 season, leading them to the P.League+ finals.”I always said if I had the opportunity to put a team together, I wanted a player like Steph on our team and that he would be one of my first calls. Well, he was one of those first calls, but unfortunately he was already locked in to an overseas opportunity,” Mad Ants General Manager Chris Taylor said. “Steph and I have built a great rapport over the years and I am excited to be working together this season. Steph means so much to this franchise from his NBA Call-Up with the Pacers to being a fan favorite within the community, I know he is enthusiastic for that familiar feeling of putting on a Mad Ants uniform and playing in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, once again!”

In the shortened 2019-20 season, Hicks averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 52% from the field and 47% from behind the arc for the Mad Ants.

Hicks ranks second all-time in scoring for the Mad Ants and is the all-time leader in rebounding for Fort Wayne with 1,234. Hicks has also played the 2nd most games of anyone for the Mad Ants and has more wins than anyone else as a Mad Ant. During the 2019-2020 season, Hicks surpassed Ramon Harris for the most three pointers made in organization history, currently at 235.

Hicks will wear the number 15 with the Mad Ants.