FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, have acquired the player rights of Devontae Shuler from the available player pool.

Shuler, a 6-foot-2 guard, last played for the Capital City Go-Go during the Showcase Cup portion of the 2022-23 NBA G League season. With the Go-Go, Shuler averaged 7.7 points per game over 14 appearances.

Shuler joined the Go-Go during the 2021-22 season after going undrafted out of Ole Miss. He signed a training camp contract with the Washington Wizards following going undrafted. After being waived by the Wizards, he joined Capital City, their NBA G League affiliate.

In the 2021-22 season, Shuler played three games in the Showcase Cup season with Capital City, averaging 3.7 points per game. During the 2021-22 regular season. He then appeared in 22 regular season games for the Go-Go, averaging 4.2 points per game.

Fort Wayne returns to action Monday afternoon in Henderson, Nevada against the G League Ignite with a 6 p.m. eastern tip.