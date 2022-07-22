The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, have made a trade with the Motor City Cruise to acquire the returning player rights to Derrick Walton Jr. and Deividas Sirvydis.

In addition, the Mad Ants acquire the Cruise’s 2nd Round Pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft.

Walton Jr. played 25 games for Motor City in the 2021-22 regular season, averaging 16.8 points, 9.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest; his assist total led the NBA G League during the 2021-22 season. Walton Jr. has played in the NBA with Miami, the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit.

Sirvydis spent 21 games with Motor City during the 2021-22 regular season, averaging 12.5 points per game. A former 2nd Round NBA Draft pick of Dallas, Sirvydis has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons in each of the last two seasons. The Lithuania native was most recently part of the New Orleans Pelicans team during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

In exchange for the returning player rights to Walton Jr. and Sirvydis and the 2023 draft pick, the Mad Ants have traded Motor City the returning player rights to Keifer Sykes.

The trade is not subject to physicals.