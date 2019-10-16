Mad Ants acquire rights to Lemon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today they have received the returning player rights to Walt Lemon Jr. and a 2020 second round pick from the Windy City Bulls, in exchange for a 2019 first round pick (10th overall) and a 2020 first round pick.

This trade is not subject to a physical.

2019-20 will be the third season for Lemon Jr. in Fort Wayne, who has appeared in 97 regular season games with the Mad Ants since the 2015-16 season.

Lemon Jr.’s name is cemented in the Mad Ants record book, featured as the eighth leading scorer in franchise history with 1,528 points and fourth in assists with 404.

The Bradley University alumnus began the 2018-19 season under a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics. He started three games with the Chicago Bulls near the conclusion of the season and averaged 14.3 points per game with the Bulls.

The Mad Ants begin the 2019-20 regular season on Friday, Nov. 8 at home against the Lakeland Magic. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

