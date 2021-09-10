Mad Ants acquire rights to Boatwright from Memphis Hustle

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today they have acquired the returning player rights of Bennie Boatwright from the Memphis Hustle. As part of the trade, the Hustle will also send their own second round pick in the 2021-22 NBA G League Draft to the Mad Ants.

A 6-foot-10 power forward, Boatwright was part of the Indiana Pacers Summer League roster in 2021.

Boatwright missed his rookie season in 2019-20 with the Hustle due to injury, but made his pro debut during 2021’s single site season in Orlando with the team. Boatwright played in 15 games of the single site season, averaging 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. During his first season, Boatwright averaged 24.1 minutes per game for the Hustle.

Before his professional career, Boatwright played at USC for four seasons where he was First Team All-Pac 12 as a senior, averaging 18.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

In exchange for the returning player rights of Boatwright, the Mad Ants will send the returning player rights of JaKeenan Gant and Naz Mitrou-Long to the Hustle, along with the Mad Ants’ own second round pick in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA G League Draft.