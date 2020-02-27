MAD ANTS ACQUIRE KAVELL BIGBY-WILLIAMS FROM SIOUX FALLS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – February 27, 2020 – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today they have acquired Kavell Bigby-Williams from the Sioux Falls Skyforce in exchange for a 2020 2nd round pick (via Erie) and the player rights of Isaiah Hartenstein.

The 6-foot-9, 249 pound forward/center from the United Kingdom has appeared in 32 games in the NBA G League this season. He is averaging 7.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game over 21.2 minutes per contest. He spent 25 games with the Erie Bayhawks before being traded to Sioux Falls on February 1.

Bigby-Williams spent two seasons at Gillette College before transferring to Oregon. With the Ducks, he played in 37 games, averaging 3 points and 2.8 blocks per game. He then transferred to LSU for his final season, averaging 7.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest during the 2018-19 season.

Bigby-Williams will wear number 13 for the Mad Ants.

The trade is subject to Bigby-Williams passing a physical.

Fort Wayne returns to action on Sunday with a 3 p.m. tip against the Canton Charge at Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.