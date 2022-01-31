Mad Ants acquire Jordan Bell from Santa Cruz

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today they have made a trade with the Santa Cruz Warriors to acquire Jordan Bell.

Bell averaged 10.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game for Santa Cruz during Showcase Cup season. During the 2022 regular season, Bell has appeared in one game for Santa Cruz where he had 12 points and eight rebounds. On December 30, 2021, Bell signed a 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls before returning to Santa Cruz.

Bell starred at the University of Oregon before being drafted 38th overall in the NBA Draft in 2017. He was part of the Golden State Warriors’ 2018 NBA Championship team and would go on to play for multiple NBA teams while amassing 160 NBA games played to date. He has averaged 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds over his NBA career.

Bell will wear #6 with the Mad Ants.

In exchange for Bell, the Warriors will receive a Mad Ants future first round draft pick (from Texas, via Austin).