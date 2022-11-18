FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, have acquired the player rights of Ashton Hagans from the available player pool

The roster spot was opened as David Stockton has entered health & safety protocols.

Hagans played collegiately for Kentucky from 2018-2020 then began his professional career under a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2020-21 season. Hagans played with Raptors 905 during the 2021-22 NBA G League season, appearing in 27 games and averaging 10.8 points and 6.7 assists per game.

Hagans played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2022 NBA Summer League.