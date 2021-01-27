Mad Ants 15-game schedule announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced Wednesday the full game schedule for the upcoming single site season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla.

This release comes after the NBA G League announced a complete league schedule for the single site earlier in the day.

The Mad Ants will kick off a 15 game regular season on Wednesday, February 10 against the Westchester Knicks. The Fort Wayne Mad Ants will conclude their regular season on Friday, March 5 against the Greensboro Swarm. At the conclusion of the regular season, the G League will hold an eight team playoff.

Below is the complete schedule of Fort Wayne Mad Ant games for the 2021 season:



Wednesday, February 10 vs. Westchester Knicks, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 11 vs. Delaware, 11 a.m.

Saturday, February 13 vs. Rio Grande Valley, 3 p.m.

Monday, February 15 vs. Austin, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 16 vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 18 vs. Santa Cruz, 3 p.m.

Saturday, February 20 vs. Iowa, 11 a.m.

Sunday, February 21 vs. Raptors 905, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 23 vs. Erie, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 25 vs. Long Island, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, February 26 vs. Agua Caliente, 11 a.m.

Sunday, February 28 vs. Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2 vs. Salt Lake City, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 4 vs. Canton, 11 a.m.

Friday, March 5 vs. Greensboro, 11 a.m.