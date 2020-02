OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WANE) – Walt Lemon Jr. recorded a triple-double for Fort Wayne with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists but the Mad Ants fell at Wisconsin 127-119 on Friday night.

The Ants drop to 16-16 overall with the loss.

Alize Johnson led the Ants in scoring with 31 points while Brian Bowed added a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

The Mad Ants are back home Sunday when they host Delaware at 3 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.