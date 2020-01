LONG ISLAND, NY – Walt Lemon Jr. scored a game-high 25 points – including his 2,000th point as a Mad Ant – to lead Fort Wayne to a 100-92 win at Long Island.

The win ups Fort Wayne’s record to 11-14 at the season’s midpoint, as the G League regular season lasts 50 games.

Fort Wayne is back in action on Friday when they host the Greensboro Swarm. Tip is set for 7 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.