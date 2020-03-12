Lemon, Bowen combine for 58 points in Mad Ants win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – Walt Lemon Jr. and Brian Bowen II combined for 58 points as the Mad Ants bested the Grand Rapids Drive 111-103 on Wednesday night in front of 646 people at the DeltaPlex Arena.

Lemon tallied 30 points to go with 8 assists while Bowen racked up 28 points. Alize Johnson registered a double-double for the Mad Ants with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

The Ants are back in action on Saturday night at 7 p.m. when they host New Haven High School grad V.J. Beachem and the Windy City Bulls at War Memorial Coliseum.