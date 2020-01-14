Lemon aides Mad Ants in win over Capital City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants defeated the Capital City Go-Go, 113-105, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Monday night. The loss snapped a three-game losing streak thanks to the scoring efforts from Walt Lemon Jr. and Daxter Miles Jr.

Lemon ended the night with 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He is now one point shy of reaching 2,000 points in his Mad Ant-regular season career.

In his second game since being traded from Northern Arizona, Miles led all bench scorers with 21 points in more than 32 minutes of action.

Both teams overcame a slow start, which yielded an 18-18 tie after the first quarter and Fort Wayne (10-14) would take a 48-47 lead in the locker room.

Neither team led by double digits all night and Fort Wayne built its largest lead of the night at 68-59 with 4:26 left in the third quarter.

Capital City (10-13) regained the lead momentarily during the final quarter until a Ben Moore putback with 7:54 left in the game saw Fort Wayne regain control the rest of the way.

Moore tallied a career-high 20 rebounds to go along with 17 points, four blocked shots and three assists.

Capital City was paced by 24 points from Admiral Schofield, who was on assignment from the Washington Wizards, for his seventh 20-point performance this season.

Jalen Jones added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Go-Go.

The Mad Ants outrebounded Capital City 66-53 on the night. Fort Wayne’s 66 rebounds were good for the second most rebounds collected in a regular season game in franchise history.

Fort Wayne heads east to take on Long Island on Wednesday night, while Capital City will host Raptors 905 on Wednesday as well.

The Mad Ants are back at home on Friday against Greensboro.