Justin Anderson earns second call-up on 10-day deal with Pacers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mad Ants forward Justin Anderson has earned another NBA Call-up via a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers.

This is the 25th NBA Call-up in organization history. Anderson just completed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers that made him the 18th different Mad Ant to ever earn a Call-Up. Since then, two other Mad Ants have earned Call-Ups.

He is the first Mad Ants to receive multiple call-ups with multiple teams in the same season since Jeremy Richardson in the inaugural Mad Ants season of 2007-2008.

Anderson has started all 11 games he has appeared in with the Mad Ants. He is averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

During his 10-day with the Cavaliers, Anderson played in three games averaging 4.3 points over 15.5 minutes per game. He also averaged two rebounds and two assists per game during the call-up that ended on December 31.