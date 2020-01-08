Johnson, Bitadze can’t lead Mad Ants over Herd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Wisconsin Herd defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 121-115, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Frank Mason led the Herd (18-4) with a career-high 34 points on 12-of-22 shooting in 36 minutes of action. Mason poured in 20 of his career-high total in the second half to help avenge the Herd’s only road loss of the season against Fort Wayne back on Dec. 16.

The Mad Ants held the initial 10-point lead in the game, but Wisconsin responded to take the lead into the halftime break.

Wisconsin increased the lead to as large as eight in the fourth quarter in a back-and-forth affair, which featured 18 lead changes.

Jemerrio Jones poured in 20 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and tallied four blocked shots as Wisconsin improved to 3-0 in the new calendar year.

Shannon Bogues added 15 points off the bench for the Herd.

Fort Wayne (9-13) was paced by two double-double performances from Indiana Pacers assignment players. Alize Johnson finished with 26 points and 19 rebounds, while Goga Bitadze ended the night with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

In six games with the Mad Ants this season, Johnson has recorded a double-double in each game.

C.J. Wilcox pitched in 19 points on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

Wisconsin heads home to take on Canton for a pair of games beginning on Thursday night.

The Mad Ants will face another central division opponent on Saturday night at Windy City. Fort Wayne returns home on Monday night to face Capital City.