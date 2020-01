FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Pacers have assigned both Alize Johnson and Goga Bitadze to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants for tonight’s home game against the Wisconsin Herd.

We have assigned Goga Bitadze and Alize Johnson to @TheMadAnts for their game tonight.



— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 7, 2020

Tip is set for 7 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.

Johnson and Bitadze are expected to be recalled to the Pacers after tonight’s game.