FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne and Windy City continued their close season series on Wednesday night, with Windy City taking home a 128-116 win. A big jump in the score came during the third quarter when the Bulls outscored the Mad Ants 43-22.

Fort Wayne took the lead early, jumping out to a 7-2 lead that Windy City battled back against, taking their first lead of the game with 7:02 to play in the first on a Ben Coupet triple. The first quarter soared by with Fort Wayne leading much of the way, pushing it to 10 points at 30-20 on a Gabe York bucket with 2:55 left in the first. After one, the Mad Ants held a 38-28 lead.

The second quarter remained even during the first third, with Fort Wayne extending their lead to 14 but Windy City continued to answer back. With 7:50 to play in the half, Marko Simonovic knocked down a three pointer for the Bulls to pull it back to 48-37, still in Fort Wayne’s favor. A Coupet three would then cut it to an eight-point game before a Tevin Brown fastbreak layup pushed the Mad Ants lead back to double digits with 6:50 remaining in the half. Ethan Thompson would cut the Fort Wayne lead to six just before halftime before a Gabe York bucket on the other end and then a Carlik Jones buzzer beater for the Bulls. At that halftime break, Fort Wayne led 64-59.

Windy City took the lead at the 7:31 mark of the third quarter, 73-71, on hands of Nick King at the free throw line. Windy City would lead by as many as 16 in the quarter thanks to a three-point barrage and took that lead into the fourth, 102-86. The Bulls shot 5-of-9 from deep in the quarter, led by 11 points each from Ethan Thompson and Carlik Jones.

A Tevin Brown three with 5:20 remaining in the game cut a Windy City lead to 109-99 after the Bulls had pushed their lead to as many as 19 during the quarter. On the next possession, Isaiah Jackson found the bucket to close within eight for Fort Wayne. The Bulls would push back again inside with Simonovic and the score would not get any closer in the closing minutes.

Windy City was led by Ethan Thompson’s 34 points. He was joined at the top of the Bulls scoring by Carlik Jones (26) and Marko Simonovic (23).

Fort Wayne was paced by Isaiah Jackson’s 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Trevelin Queen and Jermaine Samuels Jr. each added 17 points. David Stockton posted his second straight game of 15 assists.

Fort Wayne returns to action on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Grand Rapids.