Hicks ties career high as Mad Ants best Erie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants defeated the Erie BayHawks, 109-93, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night in the first game of a back-to-back matchup between the two teams.

Fort Wayne (4-10) was led by a prolific scoring night from Stephan Hicks, who set a new career-high with 25 points in a half in the first half tonight. Hicks ended the evening tying a career-high with 32 points on 13-of-18 shooting.

The Mad Ants jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the opening 3:22 of the game and never trailed for the entire night. Fort Wayne grew the lead to as large as 32 in the second half, which was good for the largest lead of the season for Fort Wayne.

In his first game back with Fort Wayne since returning to the Mad Ants yesterday, Ben Moore came off the bench for 10 points and 13 rebounds in 31:26.

Walt Lemon, Jr. ended the night with 15 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Fort Wayne also ended the night outscoring Erie, 72-52, in points in the paint, which ties a season-high for the Mad Ants.

Despite being shorthanded on Friday night, Erie (4-9) was led by 16 points from Jalen Adams.

Erie played tonight without the NBA G League’s leading scorer, Josh Gray, and leading rebounder Zylan Cheatham.

Lima, Ohio native, Taren Sullivan, concluded his evening with 14 points and four rebounds.

Kavell Bigby-Williams added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the BayHawks as well.

At the conclusion of the evening, the Mad Ants raised $1,650 for the Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House by auctioning off tonight’s “Star Wars” themed jerseys.

Both teams will square off for the final time during the regular season tomorrow night at 7 p.m.