Live Now
CBS News Democratic Debate Coverage
Closings and Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Hicks makes history, but Mad Ants fall on the road

Mad Ants

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MISSISSAUGA, Canada (WANE) – Stephen Hicks became the Mad Ants franchise record holder for three pointers made, but Fort Wayne fell at the Raptors 905 on Tuesday nigtht 113-96.

Hicks finsihed the night with 229 threes made, passing the old franchise record of 227 set by Ramon Harris. Hicks was 3-for-4 on triples for the game, amassing 15 points on the evening.

The Ants were led by Alize Johnson with 22 points and 14 rebounds while Ben Moore also added a double-double with 17 points and 11 boards.

The Mad Ants are off until Sunday when they travel to face the Canton Charge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss