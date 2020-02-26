Hicks makes history, but Mad Ants fall on the road

MISSISSAUGA, Canada (WANE) – Stephen Hicks became the Mad Ants franchise record holder for three pointers made, but Fort Wayne fell at the Raptors 905 on Tuesday nigtht 113-96.

Hicks finsihed the night with 229 threes made, passing the old franchise record of 227 set by Ramon Harris. Hicks was 3-for-4 on triples for the game, amassing 15 points on the evening.

The Ants were led by Alize Johnson with 22 points and 14 rebounds while Ben Moore also added a double-double with 17 points and 11 boards.

The Mad Ants are off until Sunday when they travel to face the Canton Charge.