Hicks makes history, but Ants fall to Red Claws

PORTLAND, Maine – With 2:58 remaining in the third quarter, Stephan Hicks pulled down the defensive rebound to make him the leading rebounder in franchise history in Fort Wayne’s 103-100 loss to the Maine Red Claws on Friday night.

Entering the night, Hicks trailed Ron Howard 992-983 on the glass playing in Fort Wayne (0-3) and tallied 11 points and 13 boards on the night.

Hicks will look to become the 39th player in NBA G League history to compile 1,000 rebounds in a career on Monday night when the Mad Ants welcome the College Park Skyhawks for the first-ever matchup between the two teams.

Maine (2-0) was paced by 22 points and 10 rebounds from forward Yante Maten, as well as 17 points and six assists from Boston Celtics two-way guard Tremont Waters.

The Red Claws’ efforts on the glass were good enough to tie the fifth most defensive rebounds recorded in a regular season game by a Mad Ants opponent with 45.

Celtics two-way center Tacko Fall made his presence felt with 16 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots off the bench in more than 27 minutes of action.

Despite Fall’s towering stature, Fort Wayne finished with 60 points in the paint in a game which featured nine lead changes.

Fort Wayne’s 44 defensive rebounds were also good to tie the fifth most defensive rebounds by a Mad Ants team in a regular season game in franchise history.

Indiana Pacers two-way guard Naz Mitrou-Long led the Mad Ants with his second double-double performance of the season with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Ike Nwamu came off the bench with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting in more than 33 minutes.

Maine will host Raptors 905 on Sunday afternoon.

Monday night’s game at the Coliseum is the first “Money Monday”, presented by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, of the 2019-20 home season in Fort Wayne.