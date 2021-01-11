Hankins tabbed as Mad Ants head coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants have a new main man as Tom Hankins will lead the team in the upcoming NBA G League season played in the Disney bubble in Orlando.

Hankins had previously served as the Pacers assistant player development coach since 2019, working primarily with the franchise’s two-way players, including Brian Bowen II and Naz Mitrou-Long.

The Ants will report to Orlando at the end of the month for a short training camp. Regular season games will begin February 8 with the playoffs starting the first week of March.

Per a release by the Mad Ants:

“The 54-year-old Hankins brings vast coaching experience to Fort Wayne. He got started as a graduate assistant at Northwest Missouri State in 1991 after graduating from Northeastern State (OK) University in 1990. He next was an assistant coach at East Central High School in Tulsa, OK, for five years before going to Oral Roberts University as an assistant coach for 15 years, 12 of those as the top assistant. From 2012-2015 he was the associate head coach at Southern Illinois University and from 2015-2019 he was the head coach at the University of Central Oklahoma. Teams he was associated with had six 20-win seasons, three NCAA tournament appearances and two NIT appearances.”