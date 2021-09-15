Hankins returning as Mad Ants coach, Taylor promoted to general manager

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, sponsored by Lutheran Health Network – the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers – have announced several basketball operations staffing changes for the 2021-22 season.

Chris Taylor has been promoted to General Manager of the Mad Ants. Taylor is heading into his fifth season with the Mad Ants, previously serving as the Assistant General Manager and Director of Basketball Operations. Taylor began with the Pacers organization in 2012 as a Basketball Operations Assistant.

Hailing from Calais, Maine, Taylor’s professional background includes roles with the Maine Red Claws, now known as the Maine Celtics. Taylor attended and played basketball at Emerson College in Massachusetts.

“I am incredibly appreciative of the Pacers organization for entrusting me with this opportunity and am beyond excited for the expanded role. I am fortunate to have learned from some of the best in this business, and the guidance and tutelage Brian Levy has provided over these past few seasons as his Assistant GM epitomizes that,” Taylor said.

Tim Brown Jr. will join the Mad Ants as the new Assistant General Manager. Brown has been with the Pacers since 2017 as a Basketball Operations Coordinator.

With Taylor’s promotion, former Mad Ants General Manager Brian Levy will be moving to a Pro Scout position with the Indiana Pacers. Levy spent six seasons as the Mad Ants General Manager through the 2020-21 season.

The Mad Ants also announce that Tom Hankins will be returning for his second season as the team’s head coach. Hankins posted a 6-9 record during the NBA G League’s single site season in Orlando during the 2020-21 season. Hankins will be in his third year with the Pacers organization, previously working as a Player Development Assistant.

“Coach [Tom] Hankins and myself are already working hard piecing together a talented roster and experienced staff. The plan is to continue building on our foundational beliefs of a strong culture, competitive group, developing our players and staff, and giving our fans in both Fort Wayne and Indianapolis a team they can be proud to support,” Taylor said.

Taylor and Hankins have already made two hires for the coaching staff in Maurice Baker and Charles Kissi. Baker comes from the Pacers where he has been a Player Development Coach since November 2020. Baker played nine seasons in the NBA G League, notably appearing opposite of the Mad Ants as a member of the Santa Cruz Warriors during the 2014 finals.

The Canadian born Kissi is a former assistant coach for Raptors 905. Since 2019, he has served as general manager and head coach for the Guelph Nighthawks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Former Mad Ants assistant coach Scott Simpson will be moving on from that role but staying with the organization. Simpson will now serve as Advance Scout for the Indiana Pacers.