Gansey to coach Pacers NBA Summer League team again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today Head Coach Steve Gansey will serve as head coach for the Indiana Pacers during MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019.

Ahead of his fifth season as Mad Ants head coach, Indiana tabbed Gansey for the second consecutive season to lead the Pacers in Las Vegas. Gansey became the first head coach in Mad Ants history to reach 100 career wins last season.

“This is a tremendous honor for our franchise and the city of Fort Wayne,” Mad Ants President Tim Bawmann said. “Coach Gansey has proven he can coach at the NBA level and this is a testament to his talent. The NBA’s presence is thriving in Fort Wayne.”

Including a matchup against the 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors, the Pacers are expected to face the No. 10 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Cam Reddish (Atlanta).

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, which features all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, will tip off with 10 games on July 5 and continue through Monday, July 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The first day of action will include five games on NBA TV and a tripleheader on ESPN.

The event opens with all 32 teams playing four preliminary games each. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

PACERS 2019 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 6: Pacers vs. Memphis | 7:00 PM ET | NBA TV | Cox Pavilion

Monday, July 8: Pacers vs. Detroit | 5:00 PM ET | ESPNU | Cox Pavilion

Tuesday, July 9: Pacers vs. Atlanta | 5:30 PM ET | NBA TV | Thomas & Mack Center

Thursday, July 11: Pacers vs. Toronto | 6:00 PM ET | NBA TV | Cox Pavilion

Friday, July 12 – Monday, July 15: Consolation and Tournament Play

Last year’s event set records for total attendance, combined viewership across ESPN and NBA TV, and traffic to the NBA’s social and digital platforms, in addition to matching the single-day attendance record.

For the third consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with 43 games on its linear television networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU).

NBA TV, co-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, will air a record 40 games, beginning with the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League opener when the Croatian National Team, making its event debut, squares off against the Detroit Pistons on July 5 at 3 p.m. ET.