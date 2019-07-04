Gansey, Pacers gearing up for Summer League

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Steve Gansey will return for his fifth season as head coach of the Mad Ants this fall, but before that he’s focusing on the Pacers.

For the second year in a row Gansey will serve as the head coach of the Pacers NBA Summer League team in Vegas.

This year’s team opens Summer League play Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Grizzlies.

One player to watch is forward Alize Johnson, who was a rookie last season and played the bulk of the year in Fort Wayne.

This summer’s first round pick Goga Bitadze is also expected to suit up for the Pacers in Vegas despite the fact he has yet to practice with the team due to visa issues.