FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne Mad Ants guard Gabe York has been named the first NBA G League Player of the Week for of the 2022-2023 season. The initial period of games considered in voting ran from opening night November 4 through games on November 13.

During that time, York has become the NBA G League leader in points per game (31.3), total points (125) and steals per game (3.8).

York has also averaged 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game during the first four games of the 2022-2023 season, while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the free throw line.

York scored 35 points with six rebounds and seven assists in Fort Wayne’s season opener on November 5 in a win over the Grand Rapids Gold. In that game, York’s seven assists were part of the Mad Ants’ franchise single game record tying 39 total assists. One day later, he scored 30 points in another win over the Gold, hitting a buzzer beating three-pointer to force overtime. In overtime, York’s three pointer hit the 130-point target score for the Fort Wayne win.

On November 10, in Sioux Falls, York scored 36 points and tied the Mad Ants record for most 35-or-more point games in franchise history, sharing the record with former NBA G League First Team performer Tony Mitchell. He added six rebounds, seven assists and four steals in that game.

York’s four game stretch ended on November 12 with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals against Sioux Falls in Fort Wayne.

York is the first Mad Ant to be named NBA G League Player of the Week since Justin Anderson earned the honor on March 15 of this year. York is the 12th different Mad Ant to ever earn Player of the Week honors ever, with 16 total awards between them.