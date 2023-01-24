FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Gabe York has been named the NBA G League Player of the Week for January 15-22, leading Fort Wayne to a 3-1 mark during the course of the week.

York becomes the first player to be named NBA G League Player of the Week three times in a single season since Tim Frazier (Maine) during the 2014-2015 season.

No Mad Ant has ever been named Player of the Week three times in a single season; the only Fort Wayne player to ever earn three career Player of the Week honors was Walker Russell, who did it over three different seasons.

York averaged 31.8 points on 47.7 percent shooting in games against the G League Ignite, Salt Lake City Stars and College Park Skyhawks. He also shot 40 percent from the three-point line while hitting 18 three pointers and 88.2 percent from the free throw line. York added averages of 3.8 assists, 3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game over the week.

York opened the week with big back-to-back games at G League Ignite, scoring 29 and 38 points. In his 38-point effort on Tuesday, York knocked down six three pointers and had three steals. Fort Wayne beat the Ignite in each of those games, 141-119 and 121-114.

The standout of the week was a 41-point game on January 19 in a win at Salt Lake City. York his five three pointers in that game while hitting 16 total shots from the field in a 121-107 win.

The week closed with York’s team high 19 points in a loss Sunday to College Park.

The week moved York up in Mad Ants record books. He now has more 41 or more-point games (3) than anyone in franchise history. He also extends his record of the most games of 35 or more points in franchise history to 10 total.

ALL-TIME MAD ANT PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Gabe York – January 24, 2022

Gabe York – December 6, 2022

Gabe York – November 15, 2022

Justin Anderson – March 15, 2022

Rakeem Christmas – December 7, 2015

CJ Fair – April 6, 2015

Andre Emmett – January 19, 2015

Tony Mitchell – March 25, 2013

Luke Harangody – January 14, 2013

Tony Mitchell – January 7, 2013

Walker Russell – December 5, 2011

Oliver Lafayette – December 27, 2010

Walker Russell – December 6, 2010

Chris Kurz – April 5, 2010

Oliver Lafayette – April 5, 2010

Walker Russell – January 20, 2009

Sammy Mejia – December 31, 2007

Jeremy Richardson – December 3, 2007