FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Terry Taylor has joined exclusive company, named Friday to the NBA G League All-Showcase team for his performance this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taylor averaged 37 points and 10.5 rebounds in the Mad Ants’ two wins during the Winter Showcase. Taylor shot 31-of-41 from the field in those games (75.6%).

To top off the two-game week, Taylor scored 46 points Thursday in a 132-131 win over the Oklahoma City Blue, shooting 20-of-24 from the field and hitting the game winning three pointer to meet the game’s target score. The 46 points ties the third highest scoring game in Mad Ants history, who his 20 shot makes is a new franchise record, beating out his own mark of 17 set last season.

The 46 points was also the most of any player during the 2022 Winter Showcase.

Joining Taylor on the All-Showcase Team are Showcase Cup MVP Brandon Boston Jr. (Ontario Clippers), Tre Mann (Oklahoma City Blue), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Hustle) and Isaiah Mobley (Cleveland Charge).

Taylor joins seven other Mad Ants who have been named All-Showcase over the years. Alize Johnson (2019-20 season) and Luka Harangody (2012-2013) are the only two named to the first team, as multiple All-Showcase teams had been named in previous seasons.

With Thursday’s game, Taylor now has 17 double doubles in his 22 game Mad Ant career. That is tied for the 11th most double doubles in Mad Ants history.