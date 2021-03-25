Fort Wayne’s Brissett named to G League Second Team

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fort Wayne Mad Ant player Oshae Brissett has been named to the 2021 All-NBA G League Second Team. The league officially announced their all-league teams today to wind down their awards season.
Brissett helped lead the Mad Ants to a 6-9 regular season record during the shortened NBA G League single site season. The season was played during February and March with games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at the Disney Resort near Orlando, Florida.
During the 12 games he appeared in, Brissett averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. The second-year player pulled down a career high 18 rebounds on February 16 against Oklahoma City. He had seven double doubles in the 12 games he played in and hit a season best five three pointers against Canton on March 4.
Brissett ranked tenth in the G League in 2021 in points per game with 18.6 and eighth in offensive rebounds per game with 3.5. Brissett’s 34.6 minutes of playing time per game over 12 games was third most in the G League.
Brissett was featured on the February 26 edition of the Sportscenter Top 10 countdown with a highlight reel dunk against Long Island from the previous day’s game. Brissett’s dunk was number one on the countdown that day. After the season, Brissett finished third in the voting for the league’s Most Improved Player Award.
2020-21 ALL-NBA G LEAGUE TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Moses Brown – Oklahoma City Blue^
Mamadi Diakite – Lakeland Magic^
Jared Harper – Westchester Knicks^
Kevin Porter Jr. – Rio Grande Valley Vipers#
Paul Reed – Delaware Blue Coats^
SECOND TEAM
Oshae Brissett – Fort Wayne Mad Ants
Henry Ellenson – Raptors 905*
Malachi Flynn – Raptors 905#
Alize Johnson – Raptors 905*
Brodric Thomas – Canton Charge*^
THIRD TEAM
Tyler Cook – Iowa Wolves*
Tre Jones – Austin Spurs#
Jordan Poole – Santa Cruz Warriors#
Jarrod Uthoff – Erie BayHawks
Robert Woodard II – Austin Spurs#
*Earned GATORADE Call-Up this season
^NBA Two-Way Player
#NBA Assignee