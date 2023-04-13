The NBA G League has named their all-league teams for the 2022-2023 season and Fort Wayne Mad Ants forward Justin Anderson has been named to the All-NBA G League Third Team.

It is the second straight season for Anderson to receive an All-League nod.

Anderson finished fourth in the league in points per game with 22.9 in the regular season over 30 games. He also finished with a 5.1 rebounds per game and a G League career high 4.9 assists per contest. He finished with the second most total points (688) in the G League during the regular season.

Along with Gabe York, Anderson formed the best scoring duo in franchise history with a combined 1,933 points for the full season (Showcase + Regular Season) and 3,607 for their two season Mad Ant careers together. Anderson’s 960 total points from the full season ranks fourth all-time in Mad Ants history.

Anderson, York and Trevelin Queen became the seventh trio of teammates in league history to all average over 20 points per game for a full season.

Anderson, who was All-NBA G League First Team in 2022, joins Tony Mitchell (1st, 3rd) and Ron Howard (1st, Honorable Mention) as the only Mad Ants to ever earn all-league honors multiple times while playing for Fort Wayne.

2023 ALL-NBA G LEAGUE FIRST TEAM

Carlik Jones – Windy City

David Duke Jr. – Long Island

Jay Huff – Capital City

Kenneth Lofton Jr. – Memphis

Neemias Queta – Stockton

2023 ALL-NBA G LEAGUE SECOND TEAM

Jamaree Bouyea – Sioux Falls

Sharife Cooper – Cleveland

Darius Days – Rio Grande Valley

Mfiondu Kabengele – Maine

Luka Samanic – Maine

2023 ALL-NBA G LEAGUE THIRD TEAM

Justin Anderson – Fort Wayne

Chris Chiozza – Long Island

Moussa Diabate – Ontario

Xavier Moon – Ontario

Isaiah Mobley – Cleveland