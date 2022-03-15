FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Mad Ants forward Justin Anderson has been named the NBA G League Player of the Week for the week of March 7-13 the league announced today.

Anderson, who leads the NBA G League in scoring during the regular season at 27.8 points per game, had one of the best weeks of his career including a 46 point outing against the Windy City Bulls.

Through the week’s three games, all wins, Anderson averaged 37.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6 assists and 1.7 steals per contest. During that time, Anderson shot 55 percent from the field, 37 percent from three point range (13 makes) and 87 percent from the free throw line (20-of-23).

On Tuesday, March 8, Anderson scored 46 points including hitting 12-of-14 from the free throw line. The Mad Ants beat Windy City 131-127 in double overtime as Anderson also added four steals, three rebounds and three assists at home. The 46 points tied the third highest scoring game in Mad Ants history.

On Thursday, March 10 in a 126-113 win at Greensboro, Anderson tallied 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting, with eight rebounds and eight assists. In this game, Anderson became just the second Mad Ant to ever pick up five games of 35 or more points in their Fort Wayne career.

On Saturday, March 12 back in Fort Wayne in a 110-99 win over Cleveland, Anderson scored 31 points, had 12 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Anderson is the 11th different Mad Ant to ever earn Player of the Week honors, with 15 total awards between them. The last Mad Ant to earn league Player of the Week honors was Rakeem Christmas during the 2015-2016 season.