Fort Wayne’s Anderson earns NBA Call-Up with Cleveland Cavaliers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne Mad Ants forward Justin Anderson has earned a NBA Call-up. He is the 22nd NBA Call-up in organization history and the second in the past week.

Anderson is the 18th different Mad Ant to earn a call-up in the past 15 seasons.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have added Anderson on a 10-day contract due via the NBA’s hardship exemption, the team announced on Tuesday.

Anderson has started all 11 games he has appeared in with the Mad Ants. He is averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.