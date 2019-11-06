Fort Wayne native McCall makes Mad Ants roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time ever a Fort Wayne native will suit up for the Mad Ants as the team released its opening night roster and Concordia Lutheran grad D.J. McCall is one of 12 players to make the cut.

McCall, the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior last season, will wear the no. 12 jersey for the Ants when they tip off their season at 7 p.m. Friday vs. Lakeland at War Memorial Coliseum.

Former Purdue Fort Wayne standout Kason Harrell was also in camp with the Mad Ants but did not make the team.

# Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College / Home Country Status

10 Brian Bowen II G 6-6 190 La Lumiere School (IN) Two-Way

22 Demetrius Denzel-Dyson G 6-5 200 Samford Returner

23 JaKeenan Gant F 6-8 220 Louisiana Affiliate

17 Stephan Hicks G/F 6-6 200 Cal-State Northridge Returner

4 Walt Lemon Jr. G 6-3 180 Bradley Returner

12 D.J. McCall G/F 6-6 190 IUPUI Tryout

15 Naz Mitrou-Long G 6-4 218 Iowa State/Canada Two-Way

30 Jovan Mooring G 6-2 205 UNLV Returner

9 Ike Nwamu G 6-5 205 UNLV Returner

34 Hasheem Thabeet C 7-3 267 Connecticut/Tanzania Draft

25 Travin Thibodeaux F 6-8 242 New Orleans Returner

16 C.J. Wilcox G 6-5 201 Washington Affiliate