Fort Wayne native McCall makes Mad Ants roster

Mad Ants

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time ever a Fort Wayne native will suit up for the Mad Ants as the team released its opening night roster and Concordia Lutheran grad D.J. McCall is one of 12 players to make the cut.

McCall, the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior last season, will wear the no. 12 jersey for the Ants when they tip off their season at 7 p.m. Friday vs. Lakeland at War Memorial Coliseum.

Former Purdue Fort Wayne standout Kason Harrell was also in camp with the Mad Ants but did not make the team.

#            Player                                       Pos.  Ht.          Wt.        College / Home Country                              Status                 

10          Brian Bowen II                            G     6-6         190        La Lumiere School (IN)                             Two-Way
22          Demetrius Denzel-Dyson           G     6-5         200        Samford                                            Returner
23          JaKeenan Gant                           F     6-8         220        Louisiana                                          Affiliate
17          Stephan Hicks                          G/F   6-6         200        Cal-State Northridge                             Returner
4            Walt Lemon Jr.                           G     6-3         180        Bradley                                             Returner
12          D.J. McCall                               G/F   6-6         190        IUPUI                                                 Tryout  
15          Naz Mitrou-Long                        G     6-4         218        Iowa State/Canada                             Two-Way
30          Jovan Mooring                           G     6-2         205        UNLV                                                 Returner
9            Ike Nwamu                                 G     6-5         205        UNLV                                                 Returner
34          Hasheem Thabeet                     C     7-3         267        Connecticut/Tanzania                             Draft
25          Travin Thibodeaux                     F     6-8         242        New Orleans                                     Returner
16          C.J. Wilcox                                  G     6-5         201        Washington                                      Affiliate

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss