Fort Wayne native McCall makes Mad Ants roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time ever a Fort Wayne native will suit up for the Mad Ants as the team released its opening night roster and Concordia Lutheran grad D.J. McCall is one of 12 players to make the cut.
McCall, the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior last season, will wear the no. 12 jersey for the Ants when they tip off their season at 7 p.m. Friday vs. Lakeland at War Memorial Coliseum.
Former Purdue Fort Wayne standout Kason Harrell was also in camp with the Mad Ants but did not make the team.
# Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College / Home Country Status
10
Brian Bowen II G 6-6 190
La Lumiere School (IN) Two-Way
22 Demetrius Denzel-Dyson G 6-5 200 Samford Returner
23 JaKeenan Gant F 6-8 220 Louisiana Affiliate
17 Stephan Hicks G/F 6-6 200 Cal-State Northridge Returner
4 Walt Lemon Jr. G 6-3 180 Bradley Returner
12 D.J. McCall G/F 6-6 190 IUPUI Tryout
15 Naz Mitrou-Long G 6-4 218 Iowa State/Canada Two-Way
30 Jovan Mooring G 6-2 205 UNLV Returner
9 Ike Nwamu G 6-5 205 UNLV Returner
34 Hasheem Thabeet C 7-3 267 Connecticut/Tanzania Draft
25 Travin Thibodeaux F 6-8 242 New Orleans Returner
16 C.J. Wilcox G 6-5 201 Washington Affiliate