Former Purdue standout Mathias sinks Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Texas Legends defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 108-105, on Friday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Texas guard Dakota Mathias knocked down two pivotal 3-point shots in the final two minutes for the Legends, who trailed by as many as 18 on Friday night. Mathias notched nine of his 23 points in the final quarter.

After Walt Lemon, Jr. cut the deficit down to one point with six seconds left, Dallas Mavericks two-way guard Josh Reaves heaved an inbounds pass down court to Brandon Fields who converted on a layup to push the lead to three.

Aric Holman led Texas (6-3) with 24 points to go along with six rebounds off the bench. Legends guard Nate Mason added in 19 points and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

Fort Wayne (1-8) was guided by a 15-point, 10-rebound and 10-assist triple-double effort from Indiana Pacers two-way guard Naz Mitrou-Long, who missed the last two games due to an illness. It was the sixth triple-double by a Mad Ants player in franchise history.

The other two-way presence, Brian Bowen II, set a career-high with 21 points and tied a season best with 10 rebounds.

Lemon, Jr. came off the bench to finish with 28 points, four rebounds and three assists. He moved into third in franchise history in assists and is now behind only Walker Russell (1,107) and Ron Howard (758).

In search of a fifth-consecutive win, Texas finishes up its eastern conference trip tomorrow night at Grand Rapids.

Fort Wayne returns home on Monday to face the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7 p.m. at the Coliseum for another “Money Monday”, presented by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union.