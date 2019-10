INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday they have signed Walt Lemon Jr. to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Lemon, a 6-3, 183-pound guard, has played two seasons in the NBA, spending time with Boston, Chicago and New Orleans.

Lemon played two seasons with the Mad Ants, 2015-16 & 2017-18.

The Pacers roster currently stands at 20.