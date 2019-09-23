Former Mad Ants star Andre Emmett murdered

DALLAS (WANE) – Former Mad Ants standout and professional basketball player Andre Emmett was shot and killed early Monday morning in Dallas.

Emmett played for the Mad Ants during the 2014-15 season. He was named to the D-League All-Star Game that season and led the Ants at 22.6 points a game before leaving Fort Wayne with 11 games left in the season.

Emmett, 37, was a second round pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. He played college ball at Texas Tech under head coach Bob Knight.