OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WANE) – Chris Duarte scored 18 points in 22 minutes for the Mad Ants as the Pacers guard continues to work his way back from an injured left ankle, leading Fort Wayne to a 128-110 win on the road against the Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday night.

Duarte was 3-for-6 on threes and 7-for-13 overall in the Mad Ants debut. The Pacers guard hadn’t seen game action in the NBA or NBA G League since hurting his ankle on November 4. Duarte is expected to play one more game with the Ants before returning to the Pacers.

Trevelin Queen led the Ants with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Anderson and Gabe York chipped in 21 points apiece in the win.

The Ants are in action again this Friday when they square off with Wisconsin in Oshkosh for the second time in three nights.