PORTLAND, Maine (WANE) – Maine’s Chris Clemons hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left to seal a 110-107 win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Fort Wayne took a 2-point lead to the fourth quarter, but Maine outscored Fort Wayne, 40-35 in the final period. Darius Adams scored on a layup with 11 seconds left to tie the game at 107. Clemons then buried a contested 3-pointer seconds later to give the Celtics the final margin.

The loss dealt a serious blow to the Mad Ants’ playoff chances, who are 15-16 with three games left. If the season ended today, the Mad Ants would not be in the G League playoffs.

Nate Hinton led the Mad Ants with 35 points on 11-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Jordan Bell, Gabe York, Darius Adams and Walt Lemon Jr. also finished in double figures.

The Mad Ants host the Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday in Indianapolis.